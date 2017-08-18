Amber the giant anteater retires to Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

Amber the giant anteater is preparing to live out her golden years in Atascadero.

The Charles Paddock Zoo recently became the elderly animal’s new home — she’ll go on display on Saturday.

“Our new anteater is an older animal who needed a home without other anteaters, so she has moved to the Central Coast for her retirement,” wrote Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, in a news release.

Giant anteaters live in forests, grasslands and savanna areas in Central and South America, according to the release. They feed on ants and insects, using their front claws to rip open nests and their long, sticky tongues to lap up the insects.

Anteaters are considered a threatened species, and it’s estimated only 5,000 remain in the wild.

Visit Amber and the zoo’s hundreds of other animals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 for visitors age 12 and older, $6 for seniors age 65 and older and $5 for children ages 3 to 11.