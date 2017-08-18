17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 19

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.
Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-0720.
Trolley Tours
Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. Wild Cherry Canyon, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20. 805-540-5771.
Saturday Live with Ron Papes
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’
2 p.m.
Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Popcorn supplied. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Acorn Adventures: San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
2 to 4 p.m.
A guided tour along the Discovery Trail. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-541-1400.
2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series
2 to 5 p.m.
Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.
A Day in the Old West
3 to 7 p.m.
Barbecue, music, games and silent auction. Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $15 to $50, free for children under 10. 805-238-6864 or 805-239-4556.
Adventures With Nature: Harmony Headlands
5 to 6 p.m.
Learn about the wildlife, landscape and history of Harmony Headlands. Binoculars are recommended. Harmony Headlands State Park, Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Dancing in the Streets
5 to 9 p.m.
Live music by bands including Bear Market Riot, Ricky Montijo and The Mojitos, and Burning James & the Funky Flames. Downtown Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Louis Ortega
6 to 9 p.m.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 1316 Tamson Drive, Cambria. Free. 805-927-7700.
‘The Tavern’
7 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Hawaiian Summer Concert
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Hawaiian music by Steven Espaniola. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-878-6793.
‘Nice Town, Normal People’
7:30 p.m.
Arroyo Grande High School graduates explore the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.
‘Nunsense’
7:30 p.m.
A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’
8 p.m.
Based on the 1992 movie. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.
