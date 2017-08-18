Ricky Montijo and The Mojitos will perform Saturday in downtown Atascadero as part of Dancing in the Streets.
Local

17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 19

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 18, 2017 3:20 PM

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.

Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-0720.

Trolley Tours

Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. Wild Cherry Canyon, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20. 805-540-5771.

Saturday Live with Ron Papes

1 to 4 p.m.

Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’

2 p.m.

Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie showing

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Popcorn supplied. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.

Acorn Adventures: San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

2 to 4 p.m.

A guided tour along the Discovery Trail. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-541-1400.

2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series

2 to 5 p.m.

Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.

A Day in the Old West

3 to 7 p.m.

Barbecue, music, games and silent auction. Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $15 to $50, free for children under 10. 805-238-6864 or 805-239-4556.

Adventures With Nature: Harmony Headlands

5 to 6 p.m.

Learn about the wildlife, landscape and history of Harmony Headlands. Binoculars are recommended. Harmony Headlands State Park, Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.

Dancing in the Streets

5 to 9 p.m.

Live music by bands including Bear Market Riot, Ricky Montijo and The Mojitos, and Burning James & the Funky Flames. Downtown Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.

IMG_Bear_Market_Riot_2_2_1_AJ8TBGLG_L243986593
Bear Market Riot will play at Dancing in the Streets in Atascadero on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Courtesy photo

Louis Ortega

6 to 9 p.m.

La Terraza Mexican Grill, 1316 Tamson Drive, Cambria. Free. 805-927-7700.

LEDE 2 Louie Ortega
Louie Ortega performs Saturday at La Terraza Mexican Grill in Cambria.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

‘The Tavern’

7 p.m.

Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

Hawaiian Summer Concert

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Hawaiian music by Steven Espaniola. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-878-6793.

‘Nice Town, Normal People’

7:30 p.m.

Arroyo Grande High School graduates explore the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.

‘Nunsense’

7:30 p.m.

A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.

‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’

8 p.m.

Based on the 1992 movie. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.

