Atascadero man buys lottery ticket on the way to a family BBQ — and wins $1 million

Carlos Medina probably thought he’d come home from a family barbecue with some leftovers, not $1 million.

But Medina, who lives in Atascadero, hit the jackpot when he stopped at Food 4 Less on El Camino Real to pick up supplies and a Scratchers ticket on the way to the gathering, according to a California State Lottery news release.

“I scratched it in the car and couldn’t believe when it said I won a million dollars,” Medina told the lottery. “I scratched off the numbers that matched and waited to scratch off the prize portion. Before I scratched, I thought it would be great if it was a million-dollar winner, and it was!

Medina said he plans to invest the money and buy things for his family.

The Food 4 Less where he bought the winning ticket, located at 8360 El Camino Real, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.