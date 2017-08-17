PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Newsies The Musical” plays through Sunday at the Solvang Festival Theater.
10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 18

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 17, 2017 2:57 PM

Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group

10 to 11:30 a.m.

A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.

‘Sharon’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photographs by Leon Borensztein. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Acorn Adventures: San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

2 to 4 p.m.

A guided tour along the Discovery Trail. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-541-1400.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid

4 p.m.

Punk rock. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road. $45 to $90. 805-595-4000.

Dropkick Murphys 2016_byGregoryNolan
Dropkick Murphys performs Friday at the Avila Beach Golf Resort as part of the From Boston to Berkeley Tour.
Gregory Nolan

Generation Gap Band

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Live classic and contemporary music. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.

Train Wreck Friday: AJM Band

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members. 805-238-9940.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

‘Nice Town, Normal People’

7:30 p.m.

Arroyo Grande High School graduates explore the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.

‘Nunsense’

7:30 p.m.

A musical about cash-strapped nuns by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.

‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’

8 p.m.

A musical based on the 1992 movie. Solvang Festival Theater, an outdoor theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

