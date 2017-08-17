10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 18

Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group
10 to 11:30 a.m.
A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
‘Sharon’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photographs by Leon Borensztein. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Acorn Adventures: San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
2 to 4 p.m.
A guided tour along the Discovery Trail. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-541-1400.
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid
4 p.m.
Punk rock. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road. $45 to $90. 805-595-4000.
Generation Gap Band
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live classic and contemporary music. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.
Train Wreck Friday: AJM Band
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
‘Nice Town, Normal People’
7:30 p.m.
Arroyo Grande High School graduates explore the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.
‘Nunsense’
7:30 p.m.
A musical about cash-strapped nuns by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’
8 p.m.
A musical based on the 1992 movie. Solvang Festival Theater, an outdoor theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.
