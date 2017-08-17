Fire breaks out at homeless camp near SLO creek

A fire that started near Highway 101 and Los Osos Valley Road early Thursday morning was caused by humans, officials said.
The fire started at about 5 a.m. in what appeared to be a homeless encampment surrounded by heavy vegetation near the creek bed, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Chief Garrett Olson. The fire burned a 50-foot by 50-foot area, Olson said.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, no one was left in the encampment, which probably served between six and 10 people, Olson said. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly but stayed on scene for the next two hours to make sure there was nothing smoldering in the heavy vegetation. Firefighters ended up using 2,000 gallons of water extinguishing the fire.
No one was injured, and it is not yet known whether the fire was related to cooking, smoking, warming or was intentionally set, Olson said.
