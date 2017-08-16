Hundreds unite in SLO against the violence and hate in Charlottesville

0:59 See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach Pause

2:01 What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story

2:07 See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

2:02 Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection?

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

2:25 Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall