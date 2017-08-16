Hot El Camino Cruise Nite to bring vintage cars, road closures to Atascadero

Vintage car enthusiasts are gearing up for Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend, which will feature a cruise night and downtown concerts on Friday and Saturday nights.
Hot El Camino Cruise Nite
The city’s 25th annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite — a controlled cruise down El Camino Real that draws antique car lovers from around the area — will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The city will close the following roads beginning at 5 p.m.
▪ El Camino Real from Traffic Way to Curbaril Avenue
▪ San Luis Avenue from Curbaril to Pueblo avenues
▪ Pueblo Avenue from San Luis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ Palma Avenue from East Mall to Traffic Way
▪ East Mall from Lewis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ West Mall from Lewis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ Entrada Avenue from Lewis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ Highway 41 northbound exit on Highway 101
Highway 41 will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road. The Highway 41 northbound exit on Highway 101 will be closed — motorists should use the Curbaril Avenue off-ramp. Traffic Way will be open to northbound traffic only on El Camino Real.
To register your car for Hot El Camino Cruise night, visit the Colony Park Community Center before 4 p.m. on Friday. After 4 p.m., register at San Luis Avenue and El Camino Real. For information, visit VisitAtascadero.com/events.
Dancing in the Streets
Atascadero will also host Dancing in the Streets on Saturday night from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Colony District. The event will feature five bands playing around downtown, along with food and drink vendors.
The following roads will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday in preparation for the event. East Mall will reopen at 7:30 p.m.
▪ East Mall from Lewis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ West Mall from Lewis Avenue to El Camino Real
▪ Palma Avenue from East Mall to Traffic Way
▪ Entrada Avenue from El Camino Real to Lewis Avenue
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
