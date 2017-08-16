Mussel-infested boat prevented from launching at Lake Nacimiento

An inspector noticed hundreds of invasive mussels attached to a boat last month and prevented the owner from launching into Lake Nacimiento, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
The owner of the mussel-infested boat said he was unaware the invasive shellfish were on the vessel, which he recently purchased from Arizona, the release said.
A Lake Nacimiento Mussel Prevention Program volunteer notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the infestation, and a quarantine notice was issued to the boat owner the following day.
Since 2010, Monterey County Parks, Monterey County Water Resources Agency, San Luis Obispo County Flood Control District and the Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee have worked together to plan, advise, and organize the Mussel Prevention Program at Lake Nacimiento, the release said.
No invasive mussels have been found to date in San Luis Obispo County lakes.
The public can assist in educating others about the importance of responsible boating by remembering to clean, drain and dry all boats and equipment before visiting local lakes and being prepared to have boats inspected.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
