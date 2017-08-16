Jordan Hasay ‘absolutely honored’ to serve as Race SLO ambassador

Central Coast native and American distance running sensation Jordan Hasay was selected this week as the latest ambassador for Race SLO, an organization that produces running and cycling events in San Luis Obispo County.

Race SLO Founder and CEO Samantha Pruitt said in a news release that Hasay, a 2009 Mission Prep High School graduate, will be an integral part of the SLO Marathon festivities during the final weekend of April in 2018.

“She will share her love of running and its benefits to inspire our Race SLO tribe,” Pruitt said in the release.

Hasay finished third at the Boston Marathon in April and set the record for an American woman in a marathon debut. It was the latest in an already remarkable career for Hasay, one that originated here in San Luis Obispo County.

“I am absolutely honored to be a Race SLO ambassador,” Hasay said in the release. “This community has helped propel and inspire me to the top level of my sport of running and it’s a joy for me to give back and inspire the next generation of runners.”

Hasay currently lives and trains in Portland, Oregon, as a member of the prestigious professional training group Nike Oregon Project under coach Alberto Salazar.

Other members of the Race SLO ambassador team includes distance runners Ben and Stephanie Bruce, ultra runner Krissy Moehl and mountain biker Rebecca Rusch.