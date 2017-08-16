Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson will perform at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo.
5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 17

The KW Combo

6 to 8 p.m.

Retro eclectic. SpringHill Suites Marriott, 900 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-462-3500.

Misner & Smith

6 to 8 p.m.

Modern American folk rock. Templeton Tennis Ranch, 348 Championship Lane, Templeton. $10 to $17.50. 805-434-9605

Cody Johnson

7 p.m.

Texas-based country singer. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22 to $25. 805-546-8600.

Libby Parker & Mark Pietri

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

‘Nice Town, Normal People’

7:30 p.m.

A play that explores the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

