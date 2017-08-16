5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 17

The KW Combo
6 to 8 p.m.
Retro eclectic. SpringHill Suites Marriott, 900 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-462-3500.
Misner & Smith
6 to 8 p.m.
Modern American folk rock. Templeton Tennis Ranch, 348 Championship Lane, Templeton. $10 to $17.50. 805-434-9605
Cody Johnson
7 p.m.
Texas-based country singer. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22 to $25. 805-546-8600.
Libby Parker & Mark Pietri
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
‘Nice Town, Normal People’
7:30 p.m.
A play that explores the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments