The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, August 18, 2017. Here, CHP Officer Dave Moyer observes a motorist at a DUI checkpoint on Marsh Street in 2006. Jayson Mellom The Tribune
Local

SLO police plan DUI checkpoint this weekend

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 16, 2017 10:56 AM

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city this weekend.

Officials will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits, according to a news release. The checkpoint will be placed at a location based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, the news release said.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment — including marijuana, prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medication.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the release said.

Funding for the patrols and checkpoints is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

