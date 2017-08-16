SLO police plan DUI checkpoint this weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city this weekend.
Officials will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits, according to a news release. The checkpoint will be placed at a location based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, the news release said.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment — including marijuana, prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medication.
“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the release said.
Funding for the patrols and checkpoints is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
