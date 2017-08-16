3 roadside fires in San Luis Obispo likely caused by a vehicle

A rash of small brush fires in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon was most likely caused by a vehicle, officials said.

The three fires all happened around 5 p.m., according to Fire Marshal Rodger Maggio of the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Two of the fires were in the area of Orcutt Road and Fernwood Drive and one was on Orcutt Road near Righetti Hill, Maggio said. The largest fire was about 50 feet by 10 feet. All of the fires happened on the side of the road, Maggio said, and they were put out quickly.

The fires all appear to be vehicle-related and authorities found a piece of what appeared to be a catalytic converter near one of the sites, Maggio said.

Maggio urged motorists to keep their vehicles maintained and get their emissions systems checked by a qualified mechanic, especially if a check engine light or service light comes on. Additionally, any chains on a vehicle should be secured so they don’t hit the pavement and cause sparks.