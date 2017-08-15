President Donald Trump has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" what he's calling an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. AP
Rep. Salud Carbajal blasts Trump, calls Charlottesville violence ‘indefensible’

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 15, 2017 7:36 PM

Congressman Salud Carbajal did not mince words when expressing his thoughts on the series of protests that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and the response that followed from President Donald Trump.

In an email to The Tribune, Carbajal, a Democrat who represents California’s 24th congressional district, said the events that left three people dead and dozens more injured were “horrifying” and “indefensible.”

“I will come right out and say what our president won’t: White supremacy has absolutely no place in our country and will not be tolerated in any form,” Carbajal said.

“As a country of immigrants with a rich array of cultures,” he continued, “our history of diversity should be celebrated, not attacked.”

Carbajal added: “Even more inexcusable is our president’s failure to place blame solely where blame is due — on the extreme hate groups that perpetrated these acts.”

Carbajal said he was proud to see constituencies across the Central Coast, in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, come together and organize vigils “condemning these hateful acts” and standing in solidarity with Charlottesville.

San Luis Obispo’s vigil is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Plaza.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

