No more sharing parking permits in Avila Beach

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

August 14, 2017 1:32 PM

Parking in the main lot at Avila Beach will now require you to remember your license plate number.

Port San Luis Harbor District has finished installing new software to its parking permit machines in the lot off 1st Street that will require you to input your license plate number before getting a permit.

The change is meant to elimitate illegal pass transferring, which has long been a common problem at the popular beach. Passes cost $6 and are valid from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In an email to The Tribune, district General Manager Andrea Lueker said the new machines have been up and running since July 24, and that the district is “continuing to monitor the situation/learning curve.”

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

