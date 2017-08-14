CHP releases cause of car crash on Highway 41 near Cholame ‘Y’

Gravel accidentally dumped by a truck caused a car crash on Highway 41 that injured two people on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on Highway 41, three miles north of the Cholame “Y,” where a “large amount of small rocks” had been dumped onto the southbound lane because of a mechanical failure on the bottom dump gate of a trailer, according to the CHP.
A 60-year-old Arroyo Grande woman was driving a 2003 Ford Focus south on Highway 41 when she drove through the loose gravel and started swerving, the CHP said. She tried to brake, which made her lose more traction, and began spinning toward the northbound lane.
Then, a 55-year-old Cayucos man driving north in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse saw the Ford coming right toward him and swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a head-on crash, the CHP said. The right front and side of his car crashed into the left front side of the woman’s car.
The impact sent the Focus 60 feet down an embankment, the CHP said. Both drivers received minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
Southbound Highway 41 was closed until about 11:40 a.m.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments