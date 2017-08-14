Three vehicles were involved in a crash north of the Cholame “Y” on Monday morning.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash north of the Cholame “Y” on Monday morning. Google Maps
Three vehicles were involved in a crash north of the Cholame “Y” on Monday morning. Google Maps

Local

CHP releases cause of car crash on Highway 41 near Cholame ‘Y’

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 14, 2017 8:58 AM

Gravel accidentally dumped by a truck caused a car crash on Highway 41 that injured two people on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on Highway 41, three miles north of the Cholame “Y,” where a “large amount of small rocks” had been dumped onto the southbound lane because of a mechanical failure on the bottom dump gate of a trailer, according to the CHP.

A 60-year-old Arroyo Grande woman was driving a 2003 Ford Focus south on Highway 41 when she drove through the loose gravel and started swerving, the CHP said. She tried to brake, which made her lose more traction, and began spinning toward the northbound lane.

Then, a 55-year-old Cayucos man driving north in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse saw the Ford coming right toward him and swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a head-on crash, the CHP said. The right front and side of his car crashed into the left front side of the woman’s car.

The impact sent the Focus 60 feet down an embankment, the CHP said. Both drivers received minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Southbound Highway 41 was closed until about 11:40 a.m.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

View More Video