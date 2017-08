Firefighters are responding to a blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon and is threatening two structures.

The fire was first reported about 2:35 p.m., according to the police scanner.

As of 2:45 p.m., the fire, which is in the 6000 block of Dresser Ranch Place, had burned 5 acres of grass and was threatening two structures, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.