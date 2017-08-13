Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Aug. 14, 2017

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider city regulations regarding marijuana cultivation, sales and delivery.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a Cheval Hotel II request to use parts of Pine Street to accommodate access and development. Designate a voting delegate and alternate for the 2017 League of California Cities annual conference.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider updates to the city’s fee schedule for the new pier memorabilia, adopt-a-bench, table program, special events and fire hydrant flow fees.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Water and wastewater rate structure review; parking meter zone rate increase: safe routes to school plan for Bishop’s Peak and Pacheco elementary schools; Broad Street Bicycle Boulevard options.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider contracts changing public employee health insurance provider.
