16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 13

Adventures With Nature: Sea Otter Experience
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn about sea otters with a docent. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLOMA Exhibition: ‘Sharon’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photographs by Leon Borensztein. On display through Aug. 27. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
Central Coast Art & Music Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.
Kolars headline. Music and art installations. Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive. Free. www.ccaamf.com.
Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band
1 p.m.
Sponsored by Talley Farms Fresh Harvest. Proceeds benefit El Camino Art Association. Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
SLOPE Art Exhibit
1 to 4 p.m.
Paintings of the rural landscapes on the Central Coast. On display through Sept. 3. DANA Adobe at Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
‘Nunsense’
2 p.m.
A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
Live Music Sunday with Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with purchase of wine. 805-627-1443.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. 805-473-4580.
Jazz Vespers
4 to 5:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
‘Pirates of Pirates Cove’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Murder mystery dinner theater. F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House, 750 Mattie Road., Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘The Tavern’
6 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
John Moreland
6 to 9 p.m.
BarrelHouse Brewing Co., 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. $15 to $20. www.barrelhousebrewing.com.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
With Michael McLaughlin and Joe Milosch. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2880.
Jam with Charley Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
Movies in the Gardens: ‘The Lego Batman Movie’
8 p.m.
Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’
8 p.m.
Presented by PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.
