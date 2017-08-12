Stock photo
Stock photo

Local

Paso Robles man dies after rollover car crash

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

August 12, 2017 12:11 PM

A 22-year-old Paso Robles man died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a rollover crash on Charolais Road, just east of Sleepy Hollow Road.

Conner James Binkele died while undergoing treatment at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo after being taken from the scene of the crash about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Binkele lying next to his vehicle, which was on its roof in the roadway. “It appeared as if (Binkele) had been ejected from the vehicle,” according to a police statement.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police suspect alcohol may have been a factor. It’s unclear whether Binkele was wearing a seatbelt.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

View More Video