Paso Robles man dies after rollover car crash

A 22-year-old Paso Robles man died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a rollover crash on Charolais Road, just east of Sleepy Hollow Road.
Conner James Binkele died while undergoing treatment at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo after being taken from the scene of the crash about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Binkele lying next to his vehicle, which was on its roof in the roadway. “It appeared as if (Binkele) had been ejected from the vehicle,” according to a police statement.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police suspect alcohol may have been a factor. It’s unclear whether Binkele was wearing a seatbelt.
