Cayucos woman had a heart attack at public meeting. These firefighters saved her life

Eight Cayucos firefighters were honored Wednesday for saving the life of a woman who suffered a heart attack at a public meeting in July.

According to a news release, during a July 6 Cayucos Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting, community member Lorraine Davis-Bickett went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Several firefighters and paramedics were in the audience and “immediately jumped into action accessing the patient and beginning CPR,” the release said.

On-duty Cayucos Fire crew members Edward James and Matthew Toevs retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED) and other medical equipment from a fire engine.

They continued working with six other emergency responders to ensure the successful resuscitation of Davis-Bickett, the release said.

All eight firefighters continued to provide basic life support measures for 30 minutes until an advance life support ambulance arrived at the scene.

“The community should be proud to have such a dedicated fire department and caring community members,” the release said, “who, when needed, are trained and qualified to take action that produces results as we saw on July 6.”

The firefighters were honored in a ceremony Wednesday at the Cayucos Fire Department. Each received The Medal of Life Saving Award, the American Heart Association Heart Saver Hero Award and a certificate of appreciation.

The eight individuals honored were: firefighter/paramedic Silas Fischer; fire captain/EMT Pat Stallcup; firefighter/EMT Edward James; firefighter/EMT Matthew Toevs; firefighter/EMT Mike Cannon; firefighter/paramedic Laura McGauley-Fischer; fire chief/EMR Mike Minetti; and assistant fire chief/EMT Howard Sanford.