A brush fire was burning at Camp Roberts in northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Local

Fire at Camp Roberts contained at estimated 1,000 acres

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 11, 2017 5:02 PM

Update, 8:20 p.m.

The vegetation fire at Camp Roberts grew to an estimated 1,000 acres Friday night. It was contained by 8:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire and Camp Roberts Fire were expected to remain at the scene mopping up and patrolling the area.

Update, 6:05 p.m.

Cal Fire reported the blaze has grown to 200 acres and is still located in the middle of the base.

Original story

Emergency crews responded to a 75-acre vegetation fire Friday afternoon at Camp Roberts, according to Cal Fire.

Units from San Benito and Monterey also were assisting local firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

The blaze reportedly grew to 75 or 100 acres by 4:45 p.m., according to the police scanner.

Cal Fire tweeted at 5:10 p.m. the blaze is “in the middle of the base” and “crews are making good progress.”

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

