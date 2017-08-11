SLO County shelter overflowing with cats looking for new homes

If you’re looking to bring a new feline friend into your life, now is the time.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services has a typically high cat population this time of year, and they’re looking for people who are ready to provide good homes.

Animal Services Director Eric Anderson said it’s “not a particularly unusual situation” to see an increased number of cats and kittens in the late summer and early fall, a few months after the spring breeding season.

Anderson said he doesn’t have a month-by-month comparison, but he believes this August is “probably on par with past summers” in terms of overall numbers at the shelter.

He also said some of the common placement opportunities for cats, such as fosters or rescue organizations, may have been slightly less active this summer.

There is no time limit on how long animals are allowed to stay at the shelter, Anderson said. But in some cases, feral cats that don’t have placement opportunities will be euthanized.

Anderson said a cat adoption costs $81 and includes the first set of vaccinations and a carrier, among other health-related expenses. The Animal Service Shelter, located at 885 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 805-781-4400.