Local

Crews contain two fires Friday morning in Paso Robles

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 11, 2017 2:50 PM

Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at Lindamar Industries at 1603 Commerce Way, which appeared to have started in the ventilation system, according to a news release.

Crews were able to stop the fire from extending beyond the original equipment and industrial ventilation system, and the blaze was contained within 18 minutes of dispatch, the release said.

Employees were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported, the release said.

About 11:14 a.m. Friday, while crews were still working to contain the structure fire, a vegetation fire was reported on 15th Street near the railroad tracks.

A covering engine from Cal Fire and the on-duty battalion chief from the city of Paso Robles responded to the vegetation fire. They found some vegetation and a fence on fire with one residence threatened, the release said.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the vegetation fire is under investigation.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

