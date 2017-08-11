The Pismo Beach Planning Commission held a special tour of the Chapman Estate grounds on March 9, 2015. Here's a look around the landmark oceanfront property. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com
Local

15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 12

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 11, 2017 12:45 PM

Superhero Saturdays

10 to 11 a.m.

Integrates agility and flexibility into an action-packed session for children. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Cost varies. 805-547-1496.

Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-540-0720.

Discovery Saturday: Beach Exploration

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn about the mysteries of San Simeon Cove. Buckets and gloves will be supplied. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. $2. 805-927-6575.

Trolley tours to the Point San Luis Lighthouse

Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. $15 to $20. 805-540-5771.

Central Coast Art & Music Festival

Noon to 9 p.m.

Nick Maybury headlines. Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-881-3080.

Youth Saturday Live

1 to 4 p.m.

Young musicians. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Broadway by the Sea

2 p.m.

Music by The Starlight Dreamband. The Chapman Estate, 1243 Ocean Blvd., Shell Beach. $65 to $85. 805-541-5369.

2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series

2 to 5 p.m.

Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.

‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’

2 p.m. Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. Runs through Aug. 26. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.

Adventures with Nature: Protecting the Western Snowy Plover

3 to 3:30 p.m.

Learn about the western snowy plover. Museum of Natural History, Morro Bay State Park, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Contra Dance

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Jean Gorrindo with the Rhythm Method String Band. No partner needed. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10. 805-602-2929.

Hot Summer Soul

6 to 10:30 p.m.

Music by Burning James and the Funky Flames, Irene Cathaway Rhythm and Blues Band, and Burning, Bad and Cool. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20 to $25. 888-326-3463.

Atmosphere

7 p.m.

Hip-hop duo. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $29.50 to $33. www.facebook.com/atmosphere

‘Nunsense’

7:30 p.m.

Cash-strapped nuns put on a show in this musical by Dan Goggin. Runs through Aug. 20. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.

Improv Comedy Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.

