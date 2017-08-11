15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 12

Superhero Saturdays
10 to 11 a.m.
Integrates agility and flexibility into an action-packed session for children. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Cost varies. 805-547-1496.
Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-540-0720.
Discovery Saturday: Beach Exploration
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn about the mysteries of San Simeon Cove. Buckets and gloves will be supplied. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. $2. 805-927-6575.
Trolley tours to the Point San Luis Lighthouse
Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. $15 to $20. 805-540-5771.
Central Coast Art & Music Festival
Noon to 9 p.m.
Nick Maybury headlines. Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-881-3080.
Youth Saturday Live
1 to 4 p.m.
Young musicians. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Broadway by the Sea
2 p.m.
Music by The Starlight Dreamband. The Chapman Estate, 1243 Ocean Blvd., Shell Beach. $65 to $85. 805-541-5369.
2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series
2 to 5 p.m.
Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.
‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’
2 p.m. Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. Runs through Aug. 26. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.
Adventures with Nature: Protecting the Western Snowy Plover
3 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about the western snowy plover. Museum of Natural History, Morro Bay State Park, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Contra Dance
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Jean Gorrindo with the Rhythm Method String Band. No partner needed. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10. 805-602-2929.
Hot Summer Soul
6 to 10:30 p.m.
Music by Burning James and the Funky Flames, Irene Cathaway Rhythm and Blues Band, and Burning, Bad and Cool. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20 to $25. 888-326-3463.
Atmosphere
7 p.m.
Hip-hop duo. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $29.50 to $33. www.facebook.com/atmosphere
‘Nunsense’
7:30 p.m.
Cash-strapped nuns put on a show in this musical by Dan Goggin. Runs through Aug. 20. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.
