3 hornbill chicks hatched at Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero announced this week the birth of three Von der Decken hornbill chicks, now on display with their parents in the walk-through aviary.
A native to the dry regions of eastern Africa, Von der Decken hornbills are known for their large bills — red for the males, black for the females.
Earlier this spring, the adult female hornbill entered a nest box and walled herself in with mud provided by the male, leaving only a small opening for the male to deliver food.
She laid her eggs and incubated them inside the box, and two months later, the female exited the box and zoo staff discovered the newborn chicks, according to a news release.
The chicks are now nearly the size of their parents and were even able to fly as soon as they left the nest.
They join a group of more than 200 animals housed at the Charles Paddock Zoo, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan tiger, a variety of reptiles and more.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Regular admission prices are $7 for visitors who are 12 years of age and older; $6 for seniors 65 years or older; $5 for ages 3-11; and free for children age 2 and under.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
