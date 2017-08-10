American white pelicans stand at attention in Morro Bay. Learn about shorebirds during a one-mile walk Friday at Morro Bay State Park.
9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 11

August 10, 2017 2:09 PM

‘Ethereal Skies’

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. On display through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5401.

‘Odd & Interesting’ gemstone exhibition

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Featuring jewelry by Austin Moore. On display through Aug. 31. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-710-3970.

Adventures with Nature: Birding the Boardwalk

10 a.m. to noon

Enjoy a 1-mile stroll while identifying shorebirds. Bring binoculars. No pets. Morro Bay State Park. 805-772-2694.

‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Various media. On display through Sept. 11. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. 805-772-2504.

‘Seascapes’

1 to 4 p.m.

Paintings and photography of the Central Coast. On display through Aug. 27. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children are invited to read with a therapy dog named Carly. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. 805-528-1862.

Train Wreck Friday: Julie and the Bad Dogs

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members. 805-238-9940.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

‘Nunsense’

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Cash-strapped nuns put on a show in this musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

