“Over the Pacific” by Mark Beck is featured in the exhibition “Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection,” running through Aug. 27 at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.
Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 10

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 09, 2017 5:02 PM

‘Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mixed media exhibition offers a glimpse of the Central Coast’s visual history. On display through Aug. 27. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Various media. On display through Sept. 11. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.

Adventures With Nature: Salt Marsh to Mudflats

1 to 3 p.m.

A  1/2 -mile walk to learn the history of salt marsh and the plants and animals living in Morro Bay State Park. Bring binoculars. No pets. 805-772-2694.

‘Seascapes’

1 to 4 p.m.

Paintings and photography of the Central Coast. On display through Aug. 27. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. 805-927-8190.

Kelley Love

7 to 8:45 p.m.

Jazz pianist performs with Charlie and Sandi Shoemake, Matthew Evans and Tom Brown. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $15. 805-927-0179.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

