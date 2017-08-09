5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 10

‘Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mixed media exhibition offers a glimpse of the Central Coast’s visual history. On display through Aug. 27. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Various media. On display through Sept. 11. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
Adventures With Nature: Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
A 1/2 -mile walk to learn the history of salt marsh and the plants and animals living in Morro Bay State Park. Bring binoculars. No pets. 805-772-2694.
‘Seascapes’
1 to 4 p.m.
Paintings and photography of the Central Coast. On display through Aug. 27. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. 805-927-8190.
Kelley Love
7 to 8:45 p.m.
Jazz pianist performs with Charlie and Sandi Shoemake, Matthew Evans and Tom Brown. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $15. 805-927-0179.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments