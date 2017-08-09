Cal Fire SLO
Cal Fire SLO

Local

Firefighters contain grass fire in Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 09, 2017 3:03 PM

Update, 3:50 p.m.

Firefighters have contained the fire, Cal Fire said. Crews will be in the area mopping up for the next one to two hours.

Original story:

Firefighters are on the scene of a 3- to 4-acre fire on Peachy Canyon Road in Paso Robles.

According to the police scanner, the blaze was first reported about 2:30 p.m. as a brush fire in the area of Peachy Canyon Road and Willow Creek Road, in the vicinity of several wineries.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that they are making “good progress” on the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighters work to free 2 people trapped in car that plunged over cliff, into creek

View More Video