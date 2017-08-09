Firefighters contain grass fire in Paso Robles

Update, 3:50 p.m.
Firefighters have contained the fire, Cal Fire said. Crews will be in the area mopping up for the next one to two hours.
Original story:
Firefighters are on the scene of a 3- to 4-acre fire on Peachy Canyon Road in Paso Robles.
According to the police scanner, the blaze was first reported about 2:30 p.m. as a brush fire in the area of Peachy Canyon Road and Willow Creek Road, in the vicinity of several wineries.
Cal Fire said in a tweet that they are making “good progress” on the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
@CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a wildland fire at 6255 Peachy Canyon Road.Currently two acres.#WillowIC— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 9, 2017
