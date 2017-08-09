Downtown SLO Farmers Market to start selling beer

The weekly Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market will soon feature beer along with farm-fresh fruits and veggies.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the farmers market can buy beer on Broad and Chorro Streets, according to a news release from the farmers market.

SLO Brew, Libertine Brewing Co. and Underground Brewing Co. will be on Broad Street, and BarrelHouse Brewing Co. and Central Coast Brewing will be on Chorro Street. All vendors will be selling sealed bottles and cans to bring home. Beer is not to be opened within the market.

Additionally, one brewery per week will offer beer tastings with an “educational component,” and information on any new projects in the works, the news release said.

The breweries will also sell merchandise and “small bites” from their kitchens.