Driver who plunged off Hwy. 154 arrested on suspicion of DUI

A car plunged 300 feet off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, and into a creek, trapping two people inside the vehicle. Santa Barbara County Firefighters are shown here working to free them. Both passengers lived. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Instagram

