Drivers, get ready for delays as roadwork begins around SLO County

Drivers should be on the lookout for detours, lane closures and one-way controls as crews start various road improvements around San Luis Obispo County this month.
Work is slated to take place in Avila Beach, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Templeton, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Los Osos and Santa Margarita, the county said in a news release. The Avila Beach portion of the work will take place after Labor Day.
Work started on Monday and is expected to continue through next month, according to the county.
Some areas will be getting a chip seal treatment, which means the roads will get a layer of asphalt oil embedded with small gravel to protect the pavement, the county said. Other areas will receive pavement resurfacing.
During the pavement resurfacing, vehicle access may be limited for four hours, the county said. And during the chip seal application, delays are expected to take up to 20 minutes.
These are the roads that will be closed and why:
Avila Beach
Most streets in the downtown area will be resurfaced.
Paso Robles
Chip sealing will occur on Spanish Camp Road and Barley Grain Road area in the south part of town and on Vineyard Drive and Chimney Rock Road area in the west part of town.
Atascadero
El Camino Real south of the city limits to Santa Margarita Road will receive chip sealing.
Templeton
Most streets in the downtown area will be resurfaced, as well as others on the east and west sides of town.
Los Osos
Pecho Valley Road will be chip sealed.
Arroyo Grande
Old Oak Park Road, Noyes Road, Corbett Canyon Road and Huasna Road will receive a chip seal treatment. Several streets in the Stagecoach Road area will be resurfaced.
San Luis Obispo
One portion of Diablo Drive outside of the city limits will be resurfaced.
Elsewhere
Pavement resurfacing will take place at county water treatment facilities in Santa Margarita and Arroyo Grande.
