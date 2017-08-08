Fire near San Miguel caused by faulty power line

A vegetation fire that broke out near San Miguel was caused by a faulty power line, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which burned 83 acres before officials announced its containment just after 9 p.m. Monday, burned in the area of Vineyard Canyon and Cross Country Road in Monterey County, northeast of San Miguel.

Last month, smoke from the Parkfield Fire loomed over Santa Miguel when it burned more than 1,800 acres and forced some evacuations. Cal Fire officials said that fire’s footprint grew quickly.

#Countryfire NE of San Miguel (Monterey County) is 100% contained at 82 acres. Firefighters will remain on scene... https://t.co/1u2mAwPFic — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) August 8, 2017

Tribune reporter Monica Vaughan contributed to this story.