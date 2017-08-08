Smoke from the Country Fire in Monterey County, near Bradley, as seen from San Miguel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Smoke from the Country Fire in Monterey County, near Bradley, as seen from San Miguel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Trisha Butcher

Fire near San Miguel caused by faulty power line

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 08, 2017 8:25 AM

A vegetation fire that broke out near San Miguel was caused by a faulty power line, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which burned 83 acres before officials announced its containment just after 9 p.m. Monday, burned in the area of Vineyard Canyon and Cross Country Road in Monterey County, northeast of San Miguel.

Last month, smoke from the Parkfield Fire loomed over Santa Miguel when it burned more than 1,800 acres and forced some evacuations. Cal Fire officials said that fire’s footprint grew quickly.

Tribune reporter Monica Vaughan contributed to this story.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

