Smoke from the Country Fire in Monterey County, near Bradley, as seen from San Miguel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Smoke from the Country Fire in Monterey County, near Bradley, as seen from San Miguel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Trisha Butcher
Smoke from the Country Fire in Monterey County, near Bradley, as seen from San Miguel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Trisha Butcher

Local

Fire near San Miguel grows to 70 acres

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

August 07, 2017 8:11 PM

Firefighters are at work again near San Miguel, where a 70-acre vegetation fire is 30 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The Country Fire is burning in the area of Vineyard Canyon and Cross Country Road in Monterey County, northeast of San Miguel.

Last month, smoke from the Parkfield Fire loomed over Santa Miguel when it burned more than 1,800 acres and forced some evacuations. Cal Fire officials said that fire’s footprint grew quickly.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a Cal Fire plane dive and unload retardant on a fire off Pozo Road

View More Video