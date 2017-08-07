Fire near San Miguel grows to 70 acres

Firefighters are at work again near San Miguel, where a 70-acre vegetation fire is 30 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said about 7:15 p.m. Monday.
The Country Fire is burning in the area of Vineyard Canyon and Cross Country Road in Monterey County, northeast of San Miguel.
Last month, smoke from the Parkfield Fire loomed over Santa Miguel when it burned more than 1,800 acres and forced some evacuations. Cal Fire officials said that fire’s footprint grew quickly.
Firefighters are battling a 70 acre fire off Portuguese Canyon Rd and Cross Country Rd near Bradley (Monterey County). #CountryFire pic.twitter.com/RsHqsK1K8E— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 8, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan
Comments