Vehicle plunges 300 feet off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara

Highway 154 was partially shut down in the area of Windy Gap near Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle plunged some 300 feet off the roadway.
The incident occurred shortly 2 p.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Two men—both believed to be in their 60s—were trapped in the wreckage of the pickup and required extrication, Zaniboni said.
One victim, with moderate injuries, was freed fairly quickly and was hoisted by a county helicopter to the roadway, then transferred to an AMR ambulance and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The other was severely trapped and required extensive extrication, Zaniboni said.
At about 4:20 p.m., crews were finally able to free the second victim, who had major injuries and was being airlifted to Cottage Hospital.
Their names and details on their conditions were not available.
Santa Barbara County firefighters were assisted by U.S. Forest Service crews, sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel, and the CHP.
The eastbound lane of Highway 154 was closed, and traffic was alternating in the westbound lane, the CHP said.
The accident was under investigation by the CHP.
