SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 7

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The subtropical air mass of last week will be replaced with a maritime body of air this week.
A 1,022-millibar Eastern Pacific high will remain nearly stationary about 900 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo, while a thermal trough of low pressure resides over the Great Central Valley of California.
The synoptic condition will produce a spring type of weather pattern along the Central Coast, with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds into Wednesday, increasing the strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels Thursday into Sunday.
These onshore winds will bring abundant marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning to the coastal regions, but will also help to mix out the temperature inversion layer during the afternoon hours, leaving behind mostly clear skies.
Monday’s temperatures will range from the 60s at the beaches and mid-70s in the coastal valleys to the low 90s in the North County.
High pressure will expand from the desert Southwest and will produce triple-digit North County temperatures Thursday through Friday. The coastal valleys will warm to the low 80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s, except for Cayucos and Avila, which will reach the 70s. An area of low pressure is then favored to move southward along the West Coast early next week that should lead to cooler weather throughout the Central Coast.
Surf report
Monday’s 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (310-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) will continue at this level through Wednesday. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) Thursday into Sunday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Monday’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (175-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) will remain at this height and period through Tuesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing to 51 and 54 degrees Thursday into Sunday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 93
54 93
55 97
56 100
57 100
56 97
56 93
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
56 73
57 74
56 79
57 83
56 82
57 81
57 79
