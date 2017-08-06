Chloe Lindsey, No. 13, plays soccer in the fog a few years ago in this photo provided by the columnist. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions.
Chloe Lindsey, No. 13, plays soccer in the fog a few years ago in this photo provided by the columnist. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. John Lindsey Special to The Tribune
Chloe Lindsey, No. 13, plays soccer in the fog a few years ago in this photo provided by the columnist. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. John Lindsey Special to The Tribune

Local

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 7

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

August 06, 2017 1:10 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The subtropical air mass of last week will be replaced with a maritime body of air this week.

A 1,022-millibar Eastern Pacific high will remain nearly stationary about 900 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo, while a thermal trough of low pressure resides over the Great Central Valley of California.

The synoptic condition will produce a spring type of weather pattern along the Central Coast, with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds into Wednesday, increasing the strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels Thursday into Sunday.

These onshore winds will bring abundant marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning to the coastal regions, but will also help to mix out the temperature inversion layer during the afternoon hours, leaving behind mostly clear skies.

Monday’s temperatures will range from the 60s at the beaches and mid-70s in the coastal valleys to the low 90s in the North County.

High pressure will expand from the desert Southwest and will produce triple-digit North County temperatures Thursday through Friday. The coastal valleys will warm to the low 80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s, except for Cayucos and Avila, which will reach the 70s. An area of low pressure is then favored to move southward along the West Coast early next week that should lead to cooler weather throughout the Central Coast.

Surf report

Monday’s 2- to 3-foot northwesterly (310-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) will continue at this level through Wednesday. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) Thursday into Sunday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Monday’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (175-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) will remain at this height and period through Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing to 51 and 54 degrees Thursday into Sunday.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Areas of dense fog with mist this week will reduced driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

56 93

54 93

55 97

56 100

57 100

56 97

56 93

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

56 73

57 74

56 79

57 83

56 82

57 81

57 79

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SLO Buddhist Church Obon Festival delights with food, drums, bonsai and dance

SLO Buddhist Church Obon Festival delights with food, drums, bonsai and dance 1:54

SLO Buddhist Church Obon Festival delights with food, drums, bonsai and dance
Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles 0:18

Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles
See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years 1:32

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

View More Video