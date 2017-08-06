Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Aug. 7, 2017

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Review project alternatives for East Branch Streetscaping project.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider the Hartberg Planned Development at 10850 El Camino Real. Receive a report on including bicycle facilities as part of the Highway 41 resurfacing project.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Hear update on Ramona Garden Park tree replacement and park improvements; hear street repair update.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Special meeting to review recommendations of marijuana subcommittee and discuss the future of citywide marijuana regulations.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Approve water rate study, schedule rate hearing; approve purchase of compost aerator and track loader, and amend 2017-18 budget.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider the River Oaks II vesting tentative tract map for 800 Clubhouse Drive. Consider a new four-story, 96-room hotel at 2717 Black Oak Drive.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Continued public hearing to consider permits for a facade renovation at Old West Cinnamon Rolls.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Avila Ranch Specific Plan discussion of planning entitlements for proposed 720-home project at 175 Venture Drive; review of the Avila Ranch development agreement; zoning regulations update.
Comments