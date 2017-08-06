Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Aug. 7, 2017

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 06, 2017 12:45 PM

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Review project alternatives for East Branch Streetscaping project.

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider the Hartberg Planned Development at 10850 El Camino Real. Receive a report on including bicycle facilities as part of the Highway 41 resurfacing project.

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Hear update on Ramona Garden Park tree replacement and park improvements; hear street repair update.

Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Special meeting to review recommendations of marijuana subcommittee and discuss the future of citywide marijuana regulations.

Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Approve water rate study, schedule rate hearing; approve purchase of compost aerator and track loader, and amend 2017-18 budget.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider the River Oaks II vesting tentative tract map for 800 Clubhouse Drive. Consider a new four-story, 96-room hotel at 2717 Black Oak Drive.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Continued public hearing to consider permits for a facade renovation at Old West Cinnamon Rolls.

San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Avila Ranch Specific Plan discussion of planning entitlements for proposed 720-home project at 175 Venture Drive; review of the Avila Ranch development agreement; zoning regulations update.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles

Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles 0:18

Suspected burglar breaks into Trailer Barn in Paso Robles
See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years 1:32

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years
How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County 1:33

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County

View More Video