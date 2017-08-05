13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 6

Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arts and crafts. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. 805-704-7083.
50th annual ‘Rainbow of Gems’ show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
View rocks, minerals and gems in exhibits and demonstrations. Orcutt Mineral Society. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. 805-481-3495.
San Luis Pop Festival
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Music by Kristen Black, Jody Mulgrew and B and the Hive, plus speakers. Mitchell Park, 1400 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 208-901-0104.
‘Into the Woods, Jr.’
2 p.m.
Children star in this shortened version of Stephen Sondheim’s fairy tale musical. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Poetry at the Steynberg
3 to 5 p.m.
Jeanette Clough, Mariano Zaro, Brenda Yates, Jim Natal, Sarah Maclay and Holiday Mason read from their anthology “Angle of Reflection.” Also featured is poet Will Jones. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 805-903-3595.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. 805-473-4580.
Family Care Network’s Benefit for Kids
3 to 7:30 p.m.
Beverages, food and live and silent auctions. Madonna Inn, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $100 to $2,000. 805-503-6269.
Slightly Stoopid
4 p.m.
With Iration, J Boog and The Movement. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $21 to $121. 805-595-4000, www.slightlystoopid.com.
Tia Brazda
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Canadian jazz singer. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. 805-927-5007.
‘A Salute to the Swing Era’
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Showcase of music by Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and others. Famous Jazz Artist Series. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20.
The Turnpike Troubadours
7 p.m.
Folk, country and bluegrass. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $28.50 to $38. www.turnpiketroubadours.com
‘As Seen on TV’ aerial performance
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aerial arts tribute to “Game of Thrones,” “Sherlock” and other TV shows. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15, $10 for students, youth and seniors; free for under 4. 805-748-6245.
Jam with Charley Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
