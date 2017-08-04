5-year-old girl struck by sheriff’s patrol car in Carpinteria

A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Friday in Carpinteria.
About 5:50 p.m., a marked patrol car was driving eastbound in the 5900 block of Birch Street when the girl “ran into the street from between two parked cars,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said the patrol car was traveling approximately 10 mph when the collision occurred. The child was then taken to the nearest curbside area where deputies provided first aid to her injuries, police said.
Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and American Medical Response personnel also responded to the scene, the release said. The child was transported with a family member to a local hospital for treatment.
“Her condition is believed to be non-life threatening at this time,” the release said.
The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
