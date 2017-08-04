No injuries were reported Friday, Aug. 2, 2017, when a vehicle crashed into the Red Lobster restaurant in Santa Maria.
No injuries were reported Friday, Aug. 2, 2017, when a vehicle crashed into the Red Lobster restaurant in Santa Maria. Janene Scully Noozhawk.com
No injuries were reported Friday, Aug. 2, 2017, when a vehicle crashed into the Red Lobster restaurant in Santa Maria. Janene Scully Noozhawk.com

Local

Car slams into Red Lobster restaurant in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

August 04, 2017 2:53 PM

A vehicle slammed into the Red Lobster in Santa Maria on Friday morning, damaging the restaurant’s entryway and leaving gouged tire marks in the grass outside.

The driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu sedan lost control about 8 a.m. while traveling north on South Bradley Road, traffic Officer Javier Velazquez said. The crash left half the car outside of the restaurant, which was not open to customers at the time.

No one was injured in the crash, including the driver, a man reportedly in his 30s, Velazquez said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs were not suspected, he added.

Early Friday afternoon, yellow caution tape surrounded the front of the restaurant. The eatery remained closed with a construction crew reportedly en route to assess the repairs needed before Red Lobster could reopen.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

View More Video