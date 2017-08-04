Car slams into Red Lobster restaurant in Santa Maria

A vehicle slammed into the Red Lobster in Santa Maria on Friday morning, damaging the restaurant’s entryway and leaving gouged tire marks in the grass outside.
The driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu sedan lost control about 8 a.m. while traveling north on South Bradley Road, traffic Officer Javier Velazquez said. The crash left half the car outside of the restaurant, which was not open to customers at the time.
No one was injured in the crash, including the driver, a man reportedly in his 30s, Velazquez said.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs were not suspected, he added.
Early Friday afternoon, yellow caution tape surrounded the front of the restaurant. The eatery remained closed with a construction crew reportedly en route to assess the repairs needed before Red Lobster could reopen.
