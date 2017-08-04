20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 5

Super Hero Saturdays
10 to 11 a.m.
Integrates agility and flexibility into an action-packed session for children. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Cost varies. 805-547-1496.
Adventures with Nature: Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to 11:30 a.m.
A 1-mile stroll through an ancient forest. No pets. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. 805-772-2694.
SLOPE art exhibition
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment group exhibition runs through Sept. 3. Dana Adobe, DANA Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. 805-929-5679.
Adventures with Nature: Summer Fun Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
View plankton and wildlife. No pets. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. 805-772-2694.
50th annual ‘Rainbow of Gems’ show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
View rocks, minerals and gems in exhibits and demonstrations. Orcutt Mineral Society. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. 805-481-3495.
Wild @ Heart
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific Wildlife Care fundraiser featuring silent auction, food, beer and wine tasting and live music by the Jill Knight Band. Swallow Creek Ranch, 6030 Highway 1, Cayucos. $30 to $75. 805-748-7425.
Adventures with Nature: White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
A 1/2 -mile stroll to view hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. No pets. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. 805-772-2694.
Paws to Read
11 a.m. to noon
Children are invited to read with therapy dog Otis. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. 805-473-7161.
Adventures with Nature: The Spooners at Home
Noon to 2 p.m.
A re-enactment of history. Spooner Ranch House, Montana de Oro State Park. 805-772-2694.
Up in the Air
Noon to 4 p.m.
Ragged Point Summer Concert Series. Ragged Point Inn and Resort, 19019 Highway 1. 805-438-5855.
Positively Beautiful
1 to 4 p.m.
Short documentary about survivors of bullying and sexual assault, plus drinks, snacks and raffles. Hosted by The Positive Co. and CCBeautymark. Mindseye Studio, 1757 Front St., Oceano. 805-550-2990.
‘Harry and the Hendersons’ movie screening
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Popcorn supplied. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. 805-528-1862.
“Ethereal Skies” reception
5 to 7 p.m.
Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. “Ehereal Skies” runs through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5401.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Varies. 805-924-1219.
The 3rd Annual Harvest Hoedown
6 to 10 p.m.
Barbecue and live music by The Shawn Clark Family Band. Loading Chute, 6350 Webster Road, Creston. $15 to $25. 805-591-4204.
‘As Seen on TV’ aerial performance
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aerial arts tribute to “Game of Thrones,” “Sherlock” and other TV shows. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15, $10 for students, youth and seniors; free for under 4. 805-748-6245.
‘The Tavern’
7 p.m.
A play by George M. Cohan. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. www.centralcoastshakespeare.org.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Central Coast Comedy Theater. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.
‘Moana’ movie showing
8 to 11 p.m.
Movies in the Gardens. Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero. 805-470-3360.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments