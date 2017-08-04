A small screech owl rehabilitated by Pacific Wildlife Care flaps its wings. A fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, featuring a silent auction, food, beer and wine tasting and live music by the Jill Knight Band, will be Saturday at Swallow Creek Ranch in Cayucos.
A small screech owl rehabilitated by Pacific Wildlife Care flaps its wings. A fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, featuring a silent auction, food, beer and wine tasting and live music by the Jill Knight Band, will be Saturday at Swallow Creek Ranch in Cayucos. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A small screech owl rehabilitated by Pacific Wildlife Care flaps its wings. A fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, featuring a silent auction, food, beer and wine tasting and live music by the Jill Knight Band, will be Saturday at Swallow Creek Ranch in Cayucos. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 5

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 04, 2017 2:13 PM

Super Hero Saturdays

10 to 11 a.m.

Integrates agility and flexibility into an action-packed session for children. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Cost varies. 805-547-1496.

Adventures with Nature: Los Osos Oaks Reserve

10 to 11:30 a.m.

A 1-mile stroll through an ancient forest. No pets. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. 805-772-2694.

SLOPE art exhibition

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment group exhibition runs through Sept. 3. Dana Adobe, DANA Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. 805-929-5679.

Adventures with Nature: Summer Fun Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View plankton and wildlife. No pets. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. 805-772-2694.

50th annual ‘Rainbow of Gems’ show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View rocks, minerals and gems in exhibits and demonstrations. Orcutt Mineral Society. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. 805-481-3495.

Wild @ Heart

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Wildlife Care fundraiser featuring silent auction, food, beer and wine tasting and live music by the Jill Knight Band. Swallow Creek Ranch, 6030 Highway 1, Cayucos. $30 to $75. 805-748-7425.

Adventures with Nature: White’s Point Vistas

11 to 11:45 a.m.

A  1/2 -mile stroll to view hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. No pets. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. 805-772-2694.

Paws to Read

11 a.m. to noon

Children are invited to read with therapy dog Otis. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. 805-473-7161.

Adventures with Nature: The Spooners at Home

Noon to 2 p.m.

A re-enactment of history. Spooner Ranch House, Montana de Oro State Park. 805-772-2694.

Up in the Air

Noon to 4 p.m.

Ragged Point Summer Concert Series. Ragged Point Inn and Resort, 19019 Highway 1. 805-438-5855.

Positively Beautiful

1 to 4 p.m.

Short documentary about survivors of bullying and sexual assault, plus drinks, snacks and raffles. Hosted by The Positive Co. and CCBeautymark. Mindseye Studio, 1757 Front St., Oceano. 805-550-2990.

‘Harry and the Hendersons’ movie screening

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Popcorn supplied. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. 805-528-1862.

“Ethereal Skies” reception

5 to 7 p.m.

Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. “Ehereal Skies” runs through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5401.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Varies. 805-924-1219.

The 3rd Annual Harvest Hoedown

6 to 10 p.m.

Barbecue and live music by The Shawn Clark Family Band. Loading Chute, 6350 Webster Road, Creston. $15 to $25. 805-591-4204.

‘As Seen on TV’ aerial performance

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Aerial arts tribute to “Game of Thrones,” “Sherlock” and other TV shows. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15, $10 for students, youth and seniors; free for under 4. 805-748-6245.

SECONDARY 1 Silk Dancers181
Suspended Motion Aerial Arts performer Shana Levy dances on double silks. The studio presents the show “As Seen on TV” on Friday and Saturday in San Luis Obispo.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

‘The Tavern’

7 p.m.

A play by George M. Cohan. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. www.centralcoastshakespeare.org.

Improv Comedy Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Central Coast Comedy Theater. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.

‘Moana’ movie showing

8 to 11 p.m.

Movies in the Gardens. Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero. 805-470-3360.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years 1:32

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years
See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide
See Cal Fire's air attacks on 2 blazes burning east of Santa Margarita 1:23

See Cal Fire's air attacks on 2 blazes burning east of Santa Margarita

View More Video