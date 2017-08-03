11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, August 4

‘Odd & Interesting’ gemstone exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Featuring jewelry by Austin Moore. “Odd & Interesting” runs through Aug. 31. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-710-3970.
Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group
10 to 11:30 a.m.
A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. 805-772-2504.
50th annual “Rainbow of Gems” show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
View rocks, minerals and gems in exhibits and demonstrations. Orcutt Mineral Society. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road. 805-481-3495.
‘Ethereal Skies’ reception
5 to 7 p.m.
Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. “Ethereal Skies” runs through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5401, www.laurelsherrie.com.
‘Seascapes’ reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.
“Seascapes” runs through Aug. 27. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. 805-927-8190.
Train Wreck Friday: Bear Market Riot
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Outdoor concert, picnic and wine tasting. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members. 805-238-9940.
Myles Parrish
6 p.m.
Rapper. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $50. 805-543-0639.
‘Steel Drawings’ reception
6 to 8 p.m.
Art by by Robin Corell. “Steel Drawings” runs through Sept. 6. Art/ at 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. 805-466-3684.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café production. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
‘Proud To Be ...’ reception.
6 to 9 p.m.
Group art exhibition runs through August. Art After Dark. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.
‘The Tavern’
7 p.m.
Mysterious characters shelter from a storm at a lonely tavern in this play by George M. Cohan. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
