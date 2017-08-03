Bear Market Riot performs Friday at Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery in Templeton.
Local

11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, August 4

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 03, 2017 12:38 PM

‘Odd & Interesting’ gemstone exhibit

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Featuring jewelry by Austin Moore. “Odd & Interesting” runs through Aug. 31. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-710-3970.

Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group

10 to 11:30 a.m.

A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. 805-772-2504.

50th annual “Rainbow of Gems” show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View rocks, minerals and gems in exhibits and demonstrations. Orcutt Mineral Society. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road. 805-481-3495.

‘Ethereal Skies’ reception

5 to 7 p.m.

Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. “Ethereal Skies” runs through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5401, www.laurelsherrie.com.

‘Seascapes’ reception

5:30 to 7 p.m.

“Seascapes” runs through Aug. 27. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. 805-927-8190.

Train Wreck Friday: Bear Market Riot

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Outdoor concert, picnic and wine tasting. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free for wine club members. 805-238-9940.

Myles Parrish

6 p.m.

Rapper. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $50. 805-543-0639.

‘Steel Drawings’ reception

6 to 8 p.m.

Art by by Robin Corell. “Steel Drawings” runs through Sept. 6. Art/ at 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. 805-466-3684.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café production. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

‘Proud To Be ...’ reception.

6 to 9 p.m.

Group art exhibition runs through August. Art After Dark. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.

‘The Tavern’

7 p.m.

Mysterious characters shelter from a storm at a lonely tavern in this play by George M. Cohan. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

