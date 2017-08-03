Crews make progress fighting 2 Santa Margarita fires sparked by lightning

Firefighters are making progress on two fires east of Santa Margarita that started Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Camatta Fire was 71 acres and 80 percent contained. The Red Fire was 460 acres and 50 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Camatta and Red fires were both caused by lightning in the area of Highway 58 and Red Hill Road about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said that a band of thunderstorms moved westward through the Central Coast, producing scattered lightning strikes and rain throughout the day.

By 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, forward progress had been stopped on both blazes, Cal Fire said.

The Camatta Fire burned 70 acres and was 50 percent contained by 4:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported, and the Red Fire burned 450 acres and was 45 percent contained at about 4:30 p.m.

Crews worked on containment and putting out hot spots throughout the night.