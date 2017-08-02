A cyclist travels toward Cal Poly in the green bike lane along California Boulevard, which was added to increase safety for bicyclists. On Aug. 15, the San Luis Obispo City Council is considering a variety of bike safety improvements for a separate route between the downtown core and Foothill Boulevard, including Broad and Chorro streets.
SLO considers safety upgrades for city’s ‘Bicycle Boulevard’

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

August 02, 2017 2:03 PM

The San Luis Obispo City Council is scheduled to consider three design options Aug. 15 for the Broad Street “Bicycle Boulevard” to make the cycling and walking route between downtown and Foothill Boulevard safer and more “low stress.”

More than 300 cyclists use the route each day, traveling between the downtown core and Cal Poly or to two elementary schools on the north end of town, said Luke Schwartz, a city transportation planner.

One option includes raised traffic diverters that redirect neighborhood traffic on sections of Broad Street, sending through traffic to thoroughfares such as Chorro and Santa Rosa streets. Another option includes Chorro and Broad reconfigurations with separated bike lanes. A third option emphasizes speed cushions.

The proposed choices include other safety measures such as pavement markings, street lighting, sidewalk improvements and curb ramps.

The options are available for review at www.peakdemocracy.com/portals/189/Issue_5024.

The public is invited to give input at the meeting or on the city’s online forum at www.slocity.org/government/open-government/open-city-hall.

The expected cost for the initial phase of the upgrades is about $100,000.

The city also plans future improvements such as a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over Highway 101 to connect a route between Foothill Boulevard and downtown at Monterey Street.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

