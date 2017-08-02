Acoustic guitarists Rodrigo y Gabriela perform Thursday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Local

11 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 3

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 02, 2017 1:55 PM

Birding for Beginners: Part 1

10 a.m. to noon

Discussion and outdoor walk. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. 805-772-2694.

Studio Project: Horseshoe Prints

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s craft. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Admission. 805-545-5874.

Preserving the Art of the Central Coast

Noon

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art curator Ruta Saliklis gives a guided tour of the museum’s permanent collection. 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

GT & Spike Live

5 to 7 p.m.

Biddle Ranch Vineyard, 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-543-2399.

Laure Carlisle and Kate Moldauer reception

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Paintings. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. 805-461-6162.

Adult Zumba

6 to 7 p.m.

Banquet Room A, Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5 drop-in, 10-class punch pass for $45. 805-237-3994.

Downtown SLO Farmers Market

6 to 9 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Downtown Association. Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo. 805-781-2645.

David Plumb

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

8 p.m.

Acoustic guitarists. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $55. www.rodgab.com, 805-286-3680.

Read Together

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Staged reading of Agatha Christie’s “What Mrs. McGillicuddy Saw.” Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. 805-528-1862.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival presentation. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20.

