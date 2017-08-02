11 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 3

Birding for Beginners: Part 1
10 a.m. to noon
Discussion and outdoor walk. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. 805-772-2694.
Studio Project: Horseshoe Prints
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children’s craft. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Admission. 805-545-5874.
Preserving the Art of the Central Coast
Noon
San Luis Obispo Museum of Art curator Ruta Saliklis gives a guided tour of the museum’s permanent collection. 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
GT & Spike Live
5 to 7 p.m.
Biddle Ranch Vineyard, 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-543-2399.
Laure Carlisle and Kate Moldauer reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Paintings. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. 805-461-6162.
Adult Zumba
6 to 7 p.m.
Banquet Room A, Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5 drop-in, 10-class punch pass for $45. 805-237-3994.
Downtown SLO Farmers Market
6 to 9 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Downtown Association. Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo. 805-781-2645.
David Plumb
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
Rodrigo y Gabriela
8 p.m.
Acoustic guitarists. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $55. www.rodgab.com, 805-286-3680.
Read Together
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Staged reading of Agatha Christie’s “What Mrs. McGillicuddy Saw.” Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. 805-528-1862.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival presentation. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments