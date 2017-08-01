Firefighters battling 2-acre brush fire in Shandon

A 2-acre brush fire broke out in Shandon on Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters quickly stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire said.
The fire started about 1:40 p.m. and was spreading at a slow rate along a dry riverbed, according to Cal Fire. Two structures had been threatened, but as of 2 p.m., there was no longer a threat, Cal Fire said.
The blaze is located near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and East Centre Street.
#ArroyoFire approximately 1 acre along dry riverbed. Slow rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/KKK00tftNq— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 1, 2017
Firefighters at scene of 1/2 ac vegetation fire in Shandon at 600 E Centre St/100 Calle Arroyo. 2 structures threatened.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 1, 2017
