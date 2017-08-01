Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Shandon, Cal Fire said.
Firefighters battling 2-acre brush fire in Shandon

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 01, 2017 2:06 PM

A 2-acre brush fire broke out in Shandon on Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters quickly stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire said.

The fire started about 1:40 p.m. and was spreading at a slow rate along a dry riverbed, according to Cal Fire. Two structures had been threatened, but as of 2 p.m., there was no longer a threat, Cal Fire said.

The blaze is located near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and East Centre Street.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

