Traffic moves on Los Osos Valley Road between Calle Joaquin and the Highway 101 overpass. Beginning next week, crews will be repaving Los Osos Valley Road from Calle Joaquin to the western city limit.
Traffic moves on Los Osos Valley Road between Calle Joaquin and the Highway 101 overpass. Beginning next week, crews will be repaving Los Osos Valley Road from Calle Joaquin to the western city limit. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Traffic moves on Los Osos Valley Road between Calle Joaquin and the Highway 101 overpass. Beginning next week, crews will be repaving Los Osos Valley Road from Calle Joaquin to the western city limit. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

Work on LOVR, Madonna Road expected to cause traffic delays for months

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 01, 2017 10:29 AM

Drivers in San Luis Obispo should expect some traffic delays for the next few months.

Starting next week, the city will start repaving parts of both Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road. The project is expected to last four months, according to a news release. Both roads will stay open during construction, but motorists should expect some lane closures and delays Mondays through Fridays.

In addition to repaving the roads, crews will also create bike lanes, narrow vehicle lanes and make Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian improvements at the entrance to the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center and the intersection of El Mercado and Madonna Road, the city said.

Los Osos Valley Road will be repaved between Calle Joaquin and the western city limit, the city said. Madonna Road will be repaved between Los Osos Valley Road and the Highway 101 overpass.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly over the magical nighttime lights at the California Mid-State Fair

View More Video