Work on LOVR, Madonna Road expected to cause traffic delays for months

Drivers in San Luis Obispo should expect some traffic delays for the next few months.

Starting next week, the city will start repaving parts of both Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road. The project is expected to last four months, according to a news release. Both roads will stay open during construction, but motorists should expect some lane closures and delays Mondays through Fridays.

In addition to repaving the roads, crews will also create bike lanes, narrow vehicle lanes and make Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian improvements at the entrance to the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center and the intersection of El Mercado and Madonna Road, the city said.

Los Osos Valley Road will be repaved between Calle Joaquin and the western city limit, the city said. Madonna Road will be repaved between Los Osos Valley Road and the Highway 101 overpass.