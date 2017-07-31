Firefighters were battling two fires that broke out off Highway 58 and Pozo Road on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were battling two fires that broke out off Highway 58 and Pozo Road on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire
Firefighters were battling two fires that broke out off Highway 58 and Pozo Road on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire

Local

Firefighters battle 2 brush fires east of Santa Margarita

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

July 31, 2017 4:49 PM

Two brush fires in Santa Margarita on Monday afternoon were contained without burning any structures, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said the blazes occurred in the area of Highway 58 near Pozo Road. Cal Fire officials said they were at the scene of the fires just before 3:50 p.m.

One fire burned 2.5 acres, and the second fire burned 9 acres. The causes are under investigation.

Forward progress had been stopped on one fire by 3:55 p.m., when crews also reported making “good progress” on the second fire. Both fires were contained by 5 p.m.

The area east of Santa Margarita has recently seen two larger fires, with the Stone Fire burning 340 acres in early July and the Hill Fire burning 1,598 acres in late June. Four homes were destroyed in the Hill Fire.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly over the magical nighttime lights at the California Mid-State Fair

Fly over the magical nighttime lights at the California Mid-State Fair 1:34

Fly over the magical nighttime lights at the California Mid-State Fair
See the California Mid-State Fair carnival from the air 0:35

See the California Mid-State Fair carnival from the air
What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots 1:41

What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots

View More Video