Templeton woman injured after crash sends her car flying into Hwy. 101 overpass

A single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 in Atascadero sent a woman’s car flying into a bridge and blocked traffic at the San Anselmo Road offramp for about an hour Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to a CHP news release, Melissa Diane Gootkin, a 54-year-old Templeton resident, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado north on Highway 101 at an unknown speed when she made “an unsafe turning movement” toward the east shoulder of the highway.
The car shot into the air and crashed into the San Anselmo Road overpass, before rolling to a stop back on Highway 101.
Gootkin was pinned inside the vehicle, and several witnesses ran across the highway to help her until emergency personnel arrive at the scene, according to the release. She was extricated and taken to a local hospital with broken legs.
Impairment is not believed to have played a role in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the release.
At 3:30 p.m., all lanes were closed and officials were diverting traffic to San Anselmo Road, as traffic on the highway backed up to Highway 41.
During that time, Caltrans examined the bridge for any damage and declared it safe to use.
By 4 p.m., officials had reopened the farthest left lane, and traffic began to resume as normal.
