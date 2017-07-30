Gabriela Guaiumi of Mill Valley grits her teeth Sunday during the women’s middleweight log clean and press portion of the Strongest Man & Woman Competition at the California Mid-State Fair.
Gabriela Guaiumi of Mill Valley grits her teeth Sunday during the women’s middleweight log clean and press portion of the Strongest Man & Woman Competition at the California Mid-State Fair. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Gabriela Guaiumi of Mill Valley grits her teeth Sunday during the women’s middleweight log clean and press portion of the Strongest Man & Woman Competition at the California Mid-State Fair. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

Strong sense of fair-ness gives musclemen and women a lift

Tribune staff

July 30, 2017 5:17 PM

Competitors in six weight classes tested their strength in five events at the California Mid-State Fair’s inaugural Strongest Man & Woman Competition, held Sunday in Paso Robles. Contestants competed in men’s and women’s lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight divisions. Events included a log clean and press overhead; a giant tire dead lift; a mega truck and beer wagon pull; a Hercules hold; and Atlas stone series. The event, jointly promoted by the fair and SLO Strong, is sanctioned as a Strongman Corp. Level 1 event, meaning athletes can use it to qualify for the organization’s national championship in November. Spectators could watch the event free with fair admission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities 0:35

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities
What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots 1:41

What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair 17:49

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair

View More Video