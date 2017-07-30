Strong sense of fair-ness gives musclemen and women a lift

Competitors in six weight classes tested their strength in five events at the California Mid-State Fair’s inaugural Strongest Man & Woman Competition, held Sunday in Paso Robles. Contestants competed in men’s and women’s lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight divisions. Events included a log clean and press overhead; a giant tire dead lift; a mega truck and beer wagon pull; a Hercules hold; and Atlas stone series. The event, jointly promoted by the fair and SLO Strong, is sanctioned as a Strongman Corp. Level 1 event, meaning athletes can use it to qualify for the organization’s national championship in November. Spectators could watch the event free with fair admission.
Comments