SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 31

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds should produce mostly clear skies throughout the Central Coast on Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures will range among the high 90s in the North County, the mid-80s in the coastal valleys and 70s along the beaches. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly along the coastline Monday afternoon will keep the coastal regions from getting to warm.
The marine layer will return to the coastline by Tuesday morning. However, hot inland weather is forecast Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure strengthens across the Western U.S. A large range in temperatures for the Central Coast is anticipated, with triple-digit readings in the North County, high 80s in the coastal valleys and 60s along the coast.
Little change or slightly cooler conditions will then develop toward the latter half of the week, with a chance for monsoonal moisture to creep into the Central Coast from the south. Details are still unclear regarding the moisture, but if it does pan out, it could result in muggy but cooler daytime conditions, mild overnight lows and a chance for scattered convective showers and isolated thunderstorms. This condition could increase fire danger, with the possibility of new wildfire ignitions caused by lightning.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast on along our coastline today into Tuesday, decreasing to 2 to 3 feet with the same period Wednesday into Thursday. Two- to 3-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) are forecast along our coastline on Friday into Saturday.
Arriving from south: Former Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to move in a west-northwesterly direction. Southeasterly (160-degree, deep-water) swell from this cyclone will arrive along the Central Coast on Sunday at 1 to 3 feet (with a 12- to 14- second period). The incoming direction of this swell will shift more from the south (190-degree, deep-water) and increase to 2 to 3 feet with an 11- to 13-second period) Monday into Tuesday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (180-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 17- to 19-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday and will remain at this height into Wednesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Saturday.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
58 98
64 104
69 102
70 101
68 104
69 102
65 100
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54 84
56 87
60 89
63 87
60 89
60 87
57 82
